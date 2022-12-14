Or are you just looking for some great family fun with a little less ‘oh no it isn’t’ and ‘he’s behind you’.
Not to worry because whether it’s pantomime or family fun, Nottinghamshire’s theatres have plenty to keep you entertained this Christmas and new year.
And if you haven’t got a ticket for something yet, here’s what’s still available.
1. Peter Pan - Mansfield Palace
Running until December 31, tickets are available at mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/
Photo: Other
2. Dick Whittington - Nottingham Playhouse
Join Dick and his trusty cat on a rags to riches tale until January 15.
Tickets are available at nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/
Photo: Other
3. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - Nottingham Theatre Royal
Comedian Joe Pasquale and Steps star Faye Tozer head the cast for this family favourite which is on at the Theatre Royal until January 8.
Tickets are available at trch.co.uk
Photo: Other
4. Peter Pan - Majestic Theatre, Retford
Emmerdale star Peter Amory, Retford panto favourite Stuart Earp and Hollie Jones head the cast for this show which is on until January 8.
Tickets are available at majesticretford.org
Photo: Other