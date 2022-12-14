News you can trust since 1904
The cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves which is on at Nottingham's Theatre Royal

Here are all the Nottinghamshire pantos and festive family shows you can still get tickets for this Christmas and new year

Still haven’t got your annual festive panto dose yet this Christmas?

By John Smith
2 hours ago

Or are you just looking for some great family fun with a little less ‘oh no it isn’t’ and ‘he’s behind you’.

Not to worry because whether it’s pantomime or family fun, Nottinghamshire’s theatres have plenty to keep you entertained this Christmas and new year.

And if you haven’t got a ticket for something yet, here’s what’s still available.

1. Peter Pan - Mansfield Palace

Running until December 31, tickets are available at mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/

Photo: Other

2. Dick Whittington - Nottingham Playhouse

Join Dick and his trusty cat on a rags to riches tale until January 15. Tickets are available at nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/

Photo: Other

3. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - Nottingham Theatre Royal

Comedian Joe Pasquale and Steps star Faye Tozer head the cast for this family favourite which is on at the Theatre Royal until January 8. Tickets are available at trch.co.uk

Photo: Other

4. Peter Pan - Majestic Theatre, Retford

Emmerdale star Peter Amory, Retford panto favourite Stuart Earp and Hollie Jones head the cast for this show which is on until January 8. Tickets are available at majesticretford.org

Photo: Other

