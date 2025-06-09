Home Alone and Horrible Histories at Royal Concert Hall

Tickets have gone on sale for two family-friendly Christmas shows heading to Nottingham.

Home Alone in Concert sees the beloved comedy classic with John Williams’ much-loved score performed live by the International Film Orchestra. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for their Christmas holiday, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves. The film, rated PG, was nominated for two Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

The event takes places at the Royal Concert Hall on Friday December 5 at 7pm.

And Horrible Histories is bringing a festive treat like no other to the venue with Horrible Christmas. It tells how Christmas is under threat from a jolly man in red—yes, Santa himself! With the holiday hanging by a thread, it’s up to one brave young boy to save the day. Along the way, the audience will encounter Victorian villains, Medieval monks, Puritan parties and Tudor treats. Expect appearances from Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII, and even St Nicholas, all teaming up to rescue the festive season.

Horrible Christmas is suitable for ages five and above. It takes to the stage on Saturday December 27.

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.