Hot properties Slow Pulp to tour UK this summer ahead of new album's release

Slow Pulp will be playing at Nottingham's Bodega Social Club (Photo by Alexa Viscius)

B​odega Social Club, Nottingham, June 18.

Wisconsin-bred, Chicago-based Slow Pulp have announced the details of Yard, their new album, which is out on September 29.

Before then they will be undertaking an extensive North American, European and UK tour, and the release of the new single/video, Slugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slow Pulp is made up of Emily Massey (vocals/guitar), Henry Stoehr (guitar/producer), Teddy Mathews (drums), and Alex Leeds (bass), all of whom have an electric chemistry, one that allows them to nimbly reach new sonic heights across Yard.

Building upon the sticky hooks and dreamy rock seen in their earlier music, Yard crafts together a bigger sound.

Through listless guitar, weepy americana, a raw-to-the-bone piano ballad, and belt-along worthy pop-punk, they aim to tackle themes of isolation, in addition to the process of learning to be comfortable with yourself.

For more, go to www.bodeganottingham.com