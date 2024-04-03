Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham Hot Property marks one of the city’s biggest annual charity events. Each year, it sees more than 100 people from across the region’s property, construction and professional services industries take the stage during an evening of music and entertainment, to raise money for a Nottingham charity.

Last year’s event, which took place on Thursday 2 November at PRYZM, had the theme ‘Day of the Dead’ and welcomed more than 800 attendees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The funds raised will go towards supporting the fantastic work that TV casting resource and not-for-profit organisation TV Workshop does, including helping to fund a new space at the charity’s premises to enhance the learning experience for the young people that attend.

Tv Workshop's 40th anniversary.

Most Popular

The new space will also help increase access to one-to-one support while also providing additional space for in-house casting auditions and welfare support for the many students who use its services. The space has already been used by TV Workshop patron Shane Meadows while working on a new film project with the group.

Max Kwan, a Hot Property trustee and one of the organisers of the popular event, said: “Hot Property was born out of a passion to support the many causes across the region who do such amazing work every day, providing help and support to those who need it most. The TV Workshop is a fantastic example of an organisation that is doing just that. Each year, we always strive to beat the money raised in previous years but this year we exceeded all expectations, raising our biggest amount yet.

“We thank everyone who performed, helped with organising the event or even just attended. With your help we’ve raised thousands which will go towards supporting a very worthy cause, and helping so many young talented individuals have a brighter future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Television Workshop was founded in 1983 and became a registered charity in 2012. With a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, the group trains young people between the ages of seven and 21 in all aspects of performance for television, radio, film and stage.

Ash Cowdrey, Hot Property trustee and Alison Rashley, creative director at the Television Workshop

Over the past 40 years, TV Workshop has played an integral part in providing a springboard for the careers of a number of stars. These include Nottingham’s Vicky McClure, as well as Samantha Morton, Jack O’Connell, Karl Collins, Bella Ramsey and Alison Hammond.

To keep its training and services affordable, inclusive and as accessible for all as possible, it relies on support and donations from local businesses, individuals, alumni and the TV and film industry.

Funds donated go towards helping the group buy or upgrade its equipment, sponsoring bursaries, sponsoring one of its annual events and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alison Rashley, executive artistic director at TV Workshop, said: “A big thank you to all at Hot Property for all their efforts in raising so much money during what was a truly special evening.

"It’s events like Hot Property that really shine a light on just how special Nottingham is, with so many businesses willing to come together and give up their time to support children from across the region.

“It’s only through donations and events like this that we can carry on championing young creative talent and offering guidance and support to the many talented young individuals who call the East Midlands home. The money raised will make a huge difference to the lives of each of the students who train with us and could even help play a key part in discovering the UK’s next biggest talent.”

To date, Hot Property has raised more than £383,000 for various local children’s causes across the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s event, which is set to take place this summer at a location still to be disclosed, will mark its 20th anniversary.

Last year’s event featured Pagabo and Pulse Consult as headline sponsors as well as Pick Everard, Shakespeare Martineau, Overbury, CPMG, Samclo, Inspired Villages, Selcon, Chord Consult and Atkins Realis. They were joined by PR agency Cartwright Communications, design agency RizkMcCayTribe, and the event’s media partner The Business Desk.