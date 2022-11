This will now see the High Street venue hosting a different type of screening on four days of the week, including subtitled films, relaxed screenings and parent and baby screenings.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “In the past we have scheduled sensory screenings and subtitled screenings, but very ad-hoc and inconsistently.

"We’ve recognised this and now can offer a suitable screening for everybody every week.

Arc Cinema boss Mark Gallagher has launched a new series of weekly accessibility screenings

"Every Monday evening, we will show a subtitled version of the latest film, every Wednesday afternoon a ‘relaxed’ screening for adults as a sensory experience, every Friday morning a parent and baby screening and every Sunday morning a child-friendly sensory screening of a recent kids film.”

The only new release at the Arc this week is the Japanese anime film One Piece Film Red (12A) while back by popular demand is Ticket to Paradise (12A) starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Film times for the week (Friday, November 4 to Thursday, November 10 – film times are subject to change):

BARBARIAN (18): Fri & Sat 20:15, Sun 20:25, Mon-Wed 17:55 20:35; Thu 17:50 20:15.

BLACK ADAM (12A): Fri 11:00 12:35 14:50 17:30 20:00; Sat 11:45 14:30 15:10 17:15 20:00; Sun 11:45 14:30 17:15 20:00; Mon 15:00 17:45 20:15; Tue - Wed 15:00 17:45 20:15; Thu 15:00 17:40 19:55

BROS (15): Fri 17:35; Sat 15:15 20:05; Sun 18:00; Mon-Wed 20:30; Thu 20:10.

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE (PG): Fri 17:55; Sat & Sun 11:00 13:20 15:40; Mon-Wed 16:00; Thu 15:35.

MIA & ME: THE HERO OF CENTOPIA (PG): Fri 16:00; Sat & Sun 11:00 13:20; Sun 11:25; Mon-Wed 16:00.

ONE PIECE FILM: RED (12A): Fri 13:40 15:40 20:20; Sat 12:55 17:50; Sun 13:20 18:00 20:15.

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (15): Fri 11:10 13:35 17:55; Sat 17:40 20:05; Sun 15:35 17:40 20:05; Mon-Thu 15:15 17:40 20:05.

TICKET TO PARADISE (12A): Fri 12:35 15:15; Sat 18:00; Sun 15:20; Mon-Wed 18:20; Thu 17:35.

KIDS CLUB: DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

