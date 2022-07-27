Hucknall cinema opening earlier for the holidays - plus films for the week ahead

The Arc Cinema is showing the live final of Love Island next week. Photo: Photel Media

The High Street venue will now be opening every day at 10.30am and it’s Kids Club offer will also be running every day at 11am as opposed to just at weekends.

And the big new release of the week is one for younger film fans straight away with DC League of Superpets (PG), featuring the voices of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “Keep an eye on our website and socials for events as we’re planning lots of unusual screenings and big screen video game competitions.”

The Arc is also showing the final of the Women’s Euros this Sunday at 5pm as the Lionesses go for glory at Wembley.

The Arc is also showing the live final Love Island Final on Monday night at 9pm.

Films for the week (Friday, July 29 to Thursday, August 4):

BULLET TRAIN (15): Wed 11:25 14:10 17:50 19:35 20:05; Thu 12:20 17:50 19:40 20:05.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG): Fri 13:10 15:00 17:30; Sat 11:00 13:10 15:15 17:40; Sun - Tue 11:00 13:10 15:15 17:35; Wed & Thu 11:00 13:15 15:30 17:40

ELVIS (12A): Fri 19:20; Sat 19:50; Sun 16:00; Mon 16:50 19:55; Tue 16:00 19:55.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (12A): Fri 15:15 19:50; Sat 14:00 20:05; Sun 12:55 19:55; Mon 13:40; Tue 12:55 20:15.

LIGHTYEAR (PG): Fri 12:40.

WOMEN’S EURO 2022 FINAL: Sun 17:

LOVE ISLAND: THE FINAL (LIVE): Mon 21:00.

MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Fri 11:15 13:00 17:20; Sat & Mon 11:10 13:20 15:35; Sun & Tue 11:15 13:20 15:35; Wed & Thu 11:15 13:20 15:40.

THE RAILWAY CHILDREN RETURN (U): Fri 15:30: Sat 11:45 15:40; Sun 13:40 18:25; Mon 13:00; Tue 13:40 18:25.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (12A): Fri 12:45 17:40 20:10; Sat 13:00 17:10 17:35 20:35; Sun 11:05 15:50 17:35 20:10; Mon 11:00 15:15 17:40 20:20; Tue 11:05 15:50 17:40 20:20; Wed & Thu 12:55 15:15 17:55 20:30.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (15): Fri 14:55 18:20 20:30; Sat 17:55 20:15; Sun & Tue 19:15 20:35; Mon 17:55 20:10; Wed 16:55 20:25; Thu 17:05 20:25

KIDS CLUB: FELIX & THE HIDDEN TREASURE (U): Fri, Sun-Thu 11:00.