The High Street venue is celebrating its first full year open and is entering the UK Cinema Heroes competition.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the new Sam Mendes film Empire of Light, the UK Cinema Association and Searchlight Pictures are looking for the unsung cinema heroes keeping the magic of the big screen alive for communities up and down the UK.

Advertisement

And Arc boss Mark Gallagher and his team are looking for your votes after a year of huge fan events and promotions for films like Top Gun, Elvis and Jurassic World, as well as staging the first Ashfield Film Festival, being a big part of the first Hucknall Pride, holding video game competitions and events and a whole lot more besides.

The Jurassic World Dominion fan night was just one of the big events the Arc Cinema team staged this year

Most Popular

Anyone can nominate their own cinema hero.

The winner will win a trip for two to Hollywood, along with a staff party for their cinema colleagues.

Advertisement

The two runners-up will win a pair of tickets to a Searchlight Pictures or Disney red carpet premiere event in London.

To nominate the Arc team, click here.

Advertisement

All entries should be submitted by 2pm on January 9.

Film times for the week (Friday, December 30 to Thursday, January 5 – film times are subject to change):

Advertisement

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER 3D (12A): Fri 13:40 20:10; Sat 11:30 15:25; Sun 16:05; Mon-Wed 15:30 19:20; Thu 15:00 18:50.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (12A): Fri 11:00 13:20 14:50 19:35; Sat 13:25 15:55; Sun 13:30 18:25 19:00; Mon-Wed 11:10 13:40 18:50 20:05; Thu 15:40 18:00 19:30.

Advertisement

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY (12A): Fri 13:20 16:20 19:00 20:00; Sat 13:45 16:45; Sun 15:50 17:20 19:55; Mon 15:50 17:30 20:30; Tue & Wed 15:50 17:30 20:30; Thu 15:00 20:00

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL (PG): Fri 11:00* 17:35; Sat 11:10 13:20; Sun 13:30 15:50; Mon 11:10 13:20 15:00; Tue & Wed 11:10 13:20 15:00 17:30; Thu 17:20.

Advertisement

STRANGE WORLD (PG): Fri & Sat 11:00; Sun 13:30; Mon-Wed 11:00 13:15.

VIOLENT NIGHT (15): Fri 17:45; Sat 15:30; Mon 19:10; Tue 20:10; Wed 20:00; Thu 21:25.

Advertisement

KIDS CLUB: LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE (PG): Fri, Sat, Mon-Thu 11:00; Sun 13:30

SILVER SCREEN: THE BISHOP’S WIFE (U): Thu 15:00.

Advertisement

*= relaxed sensory screening