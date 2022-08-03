The High Street venue is holding kids and adults tournaments of Dragon Ball FighterZ on August 16, the day before the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film is out.Mark Gallagher, cinema boss said: “During the last lockdown when we were closed, I hooked my PlayStation up to one of the big screens and it was a phenomenal.

"I’ve had it in my mind that I wanted to do something for the public and this is the first time something obvious has jumped out at me.

There are just 32 places available in each tournament so book your place online now here.

There will be an entry fee, every penny of which will go into the the prize pot and first prize is £100 cash for the kids and £200 for adults – plus runners-up prizes.

Mark added: “If this is a success, we’ve already got the next one in mind, and it’ll be before the end of the school summer holidays.”

The big new film out this week is Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock in the action thriller Bullet Train (15).

Based on the Japanese novel, Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between.

They discover their missions are not unrelated to one another.

The question becomes, who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?

Films for the week (Friday, August 5 to Thursday, August 11):

BULLET TRAIN (15): Fri 11:25 14:10 17:50 20:30; Sat 11:15 17:50 20:05; Sun 12:00 15:30 17:35 20:40; Mon 11:00 17:50 19:30 20:00; Tue 11:15 17:50 19:35 20:05; Wed 11:15 17:50 19:35 20:35; Thu 12:00 15:15 17:15 20:20.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG): Fri & Sat 11:00 13:15 15:30; Sat 11:00 13:15 15:30 17:40; Sun 12:20 15:10; Mon 11:00 13:15 15:30; Tue 11:00 13:15 15:30 17:40; Wed 11:00 13:15 15:30; Thu 11:15 13:40 14:55.

ELVIS (12A): Fri 19:30 Sat 14:00; Sun 19:50 Mon 13:40; Tue 14:00 Wed 16:20; Thu 19:45.

MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Fri & Sat 11:15 13:20 15:40; Sun 10:30 11:00 13:05 14:45; Mon - Wed 11:15 13:20 15:40; Thu 11:00 13:00 16:05.

THE RAILWAY CHILDREN RETURN (PG): Sun 18:15 Mon 17:50; Tue 17:20 Wed 17:40; Thu 18:05:

SILVER SCREEN: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN (12A): Thu 15:00

WESTLIFE: LIVE FROM WEMBLEY: Sat 20:30 Sun 15:00.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (12A): Fri & Sat 12:50 15:15 17:55 20:30; Sun 12:50 16:50 20:20; Mon - Wed 12:50 15:15 17:55 20:30; Thu 12:40 17:55 20:00.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (15): Fri 16:55 19:55; Sat 17:15 20:35; Sun 17:15 19:30; Mon 16:55 20:35; Tue 20:35; Wed 13:50 19:55; Thu 17:05 20:35.

KIDS CLUB: EVEN MICE BELONG IN HEAVEN (U): Fri-Thu 11:00.