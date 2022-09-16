The film was originally meant to be released today (Friday) but the release has been put back to next Tuesday, September 20, after the Queen’s funeral, at the request of the stars themselves, ‘out of respect to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’.

The film sees Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple who team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years earlier.

Film times for the week ahead (Friday, September 16 to Thursday, September 22):

Julia Roberts and George Clooney star in Ticket to Paradise. Photo: Getty Images

BEAST (15): Fri 17:45; Sat & Sun 16:05 17:55 20:25.

BODIES BODIES BODIES (15): Fri 15:55 18:05 20:10; Sat & Sun 18:15 20:25; Tue 15:25 17:50 20:10; Wed 15:15 17:15 20:05; Thu 17:15 20:05.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG): Sat & Sun 11:10 13:10.

THE STATE FUNERAL OF HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN (FREE SCREENING): Mon 11:00.

FALL (15): Fri 15:40 17:40 19:50; Sat & Sun 15:35 17:55 20:05; Tue 17:40 19:50; Wed & Thu 15:15 17:35.

MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Sat & Sun 11:45 13:20.

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: PRIMA FACIE (15): Wed 19:30.

SEE HOW THEY RUN (12A): Fri 15:30 18:00 20:05; Sat & Sun 13:50 18:05 20:20; Tue 15:35 17:35 20:05; Wed & Thu 15:25 17:55 20:00.

TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE CURSE OF THE MUMMY (U): Fri 15:40; Sat 11:00 15:45; Sun 11:00 13:35 15:45; Tue 15:45; Wed & Thu 15:50.

THE FORGIVEN (18): Sat & Sun 15:20.

TICKET TO PARADISE (TBC): Tue 15:25 17:50 20:00; Wed & Thu 17:40 19:55.

TUBULAR BELLS (U): Thu 19:30.

KIDS CLUB: LIGHTYEAR (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: BEAST (15): Thu 15:00.

Tickets for all screenings are available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk.

Seats for the screening of the Queen’s funeral on Monday have now sold out.