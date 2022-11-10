The follow-up to the original Black Panther, this new film sees Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

The film has taken longer to get to our screens than planned after the death of Chadwick Boseman – who played T’Challa in the original Black Panther – in 2020 with producers ultimately deciding not to re-cast his role.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is new at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week: Photo: Marvel Studios

Also showing on Friday is a screening of the documentary of Liam Gallagher’s headline gigs at this year’s Knebworth Festival.

Film times for the week (Friday, November 11 to Thursday, November 17 – film times are subject to change):

BARBARIAN (18): Fri 20:00.

BLACK ADAM (12A): Fri 12:00 17:50 20:45; Sat 17:25 20:10; Sun 17:35 20:50; Mon 15:00 20:45; Tue 15:00 17:45 20:15; Wed 14:50 20:45; Thu 20:45.

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (12A): Fri 11:10 12:55 14:30 16:15 17:30 19:30 20:30; Sat 11:00 13:30 14:20 15:50 16:50 17:40 19:10 20:10; Sun 11:00 12:00 14:20 15:05 16:10 17:35 19:30 20:15; Mon 15:00 17:30 19:30 20:30; Tue 16:10 17:30 19:30 20:30; Wed 16:10 17:30 19:30 20:10; Thu 14:30 16:15 17:30 19:30 20:00.

LIAM GALLAGHER: KNEBWORTH 22 (15): Fri 19:00.

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE (PG): Fri 17:15; Sat 11:00 13:25 15:00; Sun 13:45 15:15; Mon 17:35; Wed 16:10; Thu 17:40.

MIA & ME: THE HERO OF CENTOPIA (PG): Fri 15:40; Sat 11:00 13:00; Sun 13:20.

MRS HARRIS GOES TO PARIS (PG): Mon 15:00 17:00; Tue 15:20; Wed 15:05.

ROYAL BALLET: A DIAMOND CELEBRATION (LIVE): Wed 19:15.

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (15): Fri 13:15 14:45; Sun 18:15 20:35; Mon 14:40 19:50 18:05; Tue 15:00 17:50 20:45; Wed 17:45; Thu 20:50.

TICKET TO PARADISE (12A): Fri 11:00.

KIDS CLUB: DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: MRS HARRIS GOES TO PARIS (PG): Thu 15:00.