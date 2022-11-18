First up is Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult in The Menu (15)

This dark horror-comedy follows a young couple who travel to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu – with some shocking surprises.

Things are also starting to get festive with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in Spirited (12A), a musical twist on Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol – told from the ghosts’ perspective – in which miserly misanthrope is taken on a magical journey.

The High Street venue also has a brand new Disney feature, Strange World (PG) – with the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu – which is previewing on Wednesday, November 23 and Thursday, November 24, before the global release date on Friday, November 25.

Film times for week (Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24 – film times are subject to change):

BLACK ADAM (12A): Sat 12:50; Sun 12:55; Mon & Tue 15:00.

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (12A): Fri 11:00 14:25 16:45 19:00 20:00; Sat & Sun 11:35 14:50 15:45 19:00 20:30; Mon 14:45 17:30 20:00; Tue 14:45 17:30 20:00; Wed 15:00* 17:30 20:00; Thu 14:45 17:20 20:20.

LIAM GALLAGHER: KNEBWORTH 22 (15): Thu 19:00.

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE (PG): Fri 11:40 14:05; Sat 11:00 13:20 15:40; Sun 10:30* 11:00 13:20 15:30; Mon & Tue 17:35.

MIA & ME: THE HERO OF CENTOPIA (PG): Sat 11:00.

THE WOMAN KING (15): Thu 15:00.

SMILE (18): Fri 16:30; Sat 17:55; Sun 15:40; Mon 20:35; Tue-Thu 20:45.

SPIRITED (12A): Fri 11:45 14:10 20:10; Sat 18:00 20:20; Sun 17:40 20:15; Mon & Tue 15:10 17:35 19:35; Wed 15:10 18:10; Thu 17:50 20:15.

STRANGE WORLD (PG): Thu 15:30 17:55.

THE MENU (15): Fri 11:55 14:20 16:35 17:45 20:50; Sat 13:20 15:30 18:05 20:25; Sun 13:20 18:05 20:30; Mon-Thu 15:00 18:00 20:25.

KIDS CLUB: DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: THE WOMAN KING (15): Thu 15:00.