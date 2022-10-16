The concert is exclusive to cinemas across the UK and will be showing at the High Street venue over the weekend of January 7 and 8.

Join André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra to welcome in 2023 with a mix of romantic melodies, popular classics, party tunes and beloved waltzes at one of most anticipated cinema events of the year.

Andre Rieu's Dublin concert will be screened at Hucknall's Arc Cinema in the new year

Andre said: “New year is always such a special time, looking forward to the future, coming together with friends and family and toasting the year ahead.

"This will be a wonderful concert for everyone to kick off 2023 with a waltz or two.

"My fabulous Johann Strauss Orchestra and I look forward to seeing you in the cinemas and sharing this special time with one another.”