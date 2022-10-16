News you can trust since 1904

Hucknall: Start 2023 in style with Andre Rieu at the Arc Cinema

Waltz into 2023 with Andre Rieu’s celebratory concert from Dublin at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema.

By John Smith
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2022, 2:02pm

The concert is exclusive to cinemas across the UK and will be showing at the High Street venue over the weekend of January 7 and 8.

Join André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra to welcome in 2023 with a mix of romantic melodies, popular classics, party tunes and beloved waltzes at one of most anticipated cinema events of the year.

    Andre said: “New year is always such a special time, looking forward to the future, coming together with friends and family and toasting the year ahead.

    "This will be a wonderful concert for everyone to kick off 2023 with a waltz or two.

    "My fabulous Johann Strauss Orchestra and I look forward to seeing you in the cinemas and sharing this special time with one another.”

    Tickets for all cinema screenings of the concert are available here.

