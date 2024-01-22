Hucknall Ukulele Group strikes a chord at Park House Care Home

Community spirit and musical joy strums its way to Park House Care Home as it welcomed the vibrant sounds of the Hucknall Ukulele Group.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hucknall Ukulele Group, known for their lively tunes and infectious enthusiasm, brought smiles and toe-tapping rhythms to the residents and staff, fostering an atmosphere of joy and togetherness.

The event, held in the spacious lounge of the care home, filled the room with the cheerful strums of their ukuleles, playing a range of songs that had everyone's spirits soaring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was like a burst of sunshine walking into our home," said Stephanie Judge, Care Home Manager at Park House. "The music just lifted everyone's spirits. We were singing and dancing along. It was marvellous!"

A joyful moment, dancing and swaying to the lively music performance of the Hucknall Ukulele Group

Most Popular

The event was more than just a musical performance; it was a celebration of the joy that music can bring to people of all ages. Residents who often prefer the quiet were seen clapping along and humming to the tunes. Staff members, who work tirelessly to provide care and support, were seen dancing and laughing alongside the residents, creating a beautiful picture of unity and happiness.