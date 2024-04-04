Hucknall's Arc Cinema serving up laughs and chills with new movies this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First up it’s Aimee Lou Wood, Nicola Coughlan, Lolly Adefope, Nick Frost and Jessica Hynes in the comedy Seize Them! (15).

Queen Dagan is master of all she surveys – with an ego to match – until she’s toppled by a revolution led by the charismatic Humble Joan.

The Queen becomes a fugitive in her own land with a hefty bounty on her head.

Aimee Lou Wood heads the cast for Seize Them! at Hucknall's Arc Cinema. Photo: Getty Images

With the help of Shulmay, a former servant with a lot of secrets, and Bobik, a peasant who wants more out of life, Queen Dagan must face every conceivable hardship and danger as she embarks on a voyage to win back her throne.

She also has to face up to the very worst parts of herself.

Can she become Queen again and become a better person while she does it?

And what if she has to choose?

On an altogether different plane in The First Omen (15), with Nell Tiger Free as a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

The third new film out at the High Street venue this week is the action sci-fi thriller Civil War (15), set in a dystopian future, which opens on Thursday, April 11.

Film times for the week (Friday, April 5 to Thursday, April 11 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Civil War (15): Thu 20:15.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A): Fri-Wed 11:45, 14:30, 17:15, 19:50; Thu 11:45, 14:30, 17:15.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (12A): Fri-Wed 13:20, 14:30, 17:15, 20:15; Thu 13:20, 15:25, 18:00, 20:35.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): Fri-Wed 11:30, 12:15, 13:20, 15:30, 16:00, 18:30; Thu 11:30, 12:15, 13:25, 16:30, 18:10.

Seize Them! (15): Fri-Wed 20:00; Thu 20:55.

The First Omen (15): Fri-Wed 17:40, 20:20; Thu 18:15, 20:10.

Kids Club: Luca (PG): Fri-Thu 11:00