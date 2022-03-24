Olga is the story of a young female Ukrainian gymnast forced to train in exile.

From each ticket sold for screenings at cinemas around the country, a donation will be made to support Ukraine via the Disasters Emergency Committee.

The previews are a result of a partnership with 606 Distribution and the BFI.

Anastasia Budiashkina stars in Olga

Olga is the directorial debut of Elie Grappe and held its world premiere in International Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 where it won the SACD Award.

The film received its UK Premiere as part of the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this week.

Olga tells the story of a 15-year-old Ukrainian gymnast, training for the European Championship in preparation for the Olympics, who is forced to move to Switzerland from her home in Kyiv where her mother works as an investigative journalist reporting on the Euromaidan protests.

Lead actress Anastasia Budiashkina, a former member of Ukraine’s national gymnastics team, recently arrived in Poland after leaving Kharkiv in Ukraine to escape the war.

She said: “I am very glad that Olga will be seen in the UK, and people will see the situation going on with Ukraine.

"Everyone involved with Olga worked very hard, and I put a part of myself into the film.

"I hope everyone will enjoy Olga.”

Pat Kelman, Director of 606 Distribution, says: “I planned to release Olga in the late spring, but the invasion of Ukraine made me very nervous about releasing the film at all. When Watershed Cinema Curator Mark Cosgrove mentioned that venues were looking for a way to show support for Ukrainians, I realised that this very human and dramatic film set against the Ukraine 2013 Maidan Revolution could now resonate and connect with UK audiences in a meaningful way.

Jason Wood, director of public programmes at the BFI, added: “I’m really proud that the UK’s film exhibition and distribution community and colleagues across the BFI have come together to bring Olga to as many UK cinemas as possible.”

The film will be screened at the Arc Cinema on Wednesday, March 30 at 8.20pm.

