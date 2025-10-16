Indie heroes English Teacher headline Rock City

'One of the great debut albums of the 21st century': English Teacher

Leeds indie figureheads English Teacher bring their Mercury Prize-winning music to Nottingham next month.

The four-piece won the Mercury Prize in 2024 for their debut album This Could Be Texas, a highlight in a year which saw them play numerous international shows, including at Glastonbury Festival, and support Idles on their US tour. They were also nominated for Best New Artist in the 2025 BRIT Awards.

This Could Be Texas charted at number 8 in the UK, amid a flurry of 5-star reviews. It has been described as “a landmark debut” (NME), “one of the great debut albums of the 21st century” (The Sunday Times) and “setting (them) up for a long and adventurous career” (Uncut). They came in at Number 5 in BBC Radio 1’s annual Sound Of 2025 poll.

Earlier this month, the band released a new version of the album, with remixes by the likes of Fontaines D.C., Daniel Avery, Baxter Dury and Working Men’s Club.

English Teacher comprise Lily Fontaine (vocals, rhythm guitar, synth), Douglas Frost (drums, piano, vocals), Nicholas Eden (bass) and Lewis Whiting (lead guitar).

They play Rock City on Thursday November 13. Visit rock-city.co.uk to book.