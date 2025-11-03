Interpol and Bloc Party head to Sheffield for co-headline show

Promotional artwork for the tour

Two bands who helped define the sound of the 2000s are playing a joint show in Sheffield next year.

Interpol and Bloc Party are two of the most distinctive rock acts of century, and will perform songs from their discographies, including Bloc Party’s seminal debut Silent Alarm and Interpol’s landmark second album Antics.

Having previously toured the UK together in 2004 and co-headlined a series of shows in Australia in 2023, the two bands will bring their longstanding partnership back to the UK and Europe, giving fans the chance to hear some of their most defining songs live once again.

Formed in New York City, Interpol rose to prominence with their unique blend of post-punk and ‘dark wave’ influences. Led by lead singer Paul Banks, the band’s signature atmospheric soundscapes have influenced artists the world over and have seen Interpol become one of the most essential guitar bands of the 21st century. Their debut album, Turn on the Bright Lights, became a critical and commercial success, Pitchfork’s first ever album of the year, establishing the band as a major force in alternative music. Over the course of their career, Interpol have released seven critically acclaimed and commercially successful studio albums, selling upwards of 2.5 million worldwide and headlining shows including LA’s Hollywood Bowl, New York’s Madison Square Garden and Mexico City’s Zócalo.

Moving from hooky post-punk to ambitious genre-mashing and back again, Bloc Party’s artistic restlessness has served them well since the early 2000s. Led by impassioned frontman Kele Okereke, the band’s initial EPs played a pivotal role in shaping British indie rock for years to come. By the time they released their groundbreaking debut album Silent Alarm in 2005, their experimentation with electronic textures in their musical style cemented them as trailblazers. More albums, and innovation, followed with A Weekend in the City (2007), Intimacy (2008), Four (2011), Hymns (2016) and most recent record Alpha Games (2022). The band released a new single Flirting Again in 2023, and last year began the phased release of a large selection of rare songs, deep cuts and fan favourites available to streaming services, ensuring their complete catalogue is available to fans, including their 2005 single Two More Years and Little Thoughts EP. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Silent Alarm, the band headlined Crystal Palace Park in the summer of 2024, performing to more than 25,000 people. The band were awarded the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection in May this year, before making history at Reading and Leeds Festivals in becoming the first-ever act to headline the festivals’ ‘icons’ slot.

Interpol and Bloc Party play the Utilita Arena on November 28, 2026. Visit https://tix.to/Interpol-BlocParty-Co-Headline2026Gen to book.