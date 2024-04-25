It's a family affair when smash hit TV show The Syndicate takes to the stage soon

Kay Mellor's The Syndicate is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal in June.

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, June 4 to 8.

Bringing three generations together, star of stage and screen Gaynor Faye, and her son Oliver Anthony, will join the cast of the world premiere UK tour of The Syndicate, written by Gaynor’s mum, the legendary Kay Mellor.

This new comedy drama – also directed by Gaynor Faye – is based on the hit and critically acclaimed BBC One drama that entertained millions over four series.

The funny and moving stage adaptation – written by BAFTA Award winner Kay Mellor just before her death in 2022 - is based on the first TV series and tells the story of five supermarket workers whose lottery syndicate numbers come in, just as their jobs and livelihoods are under threat.

Will a share of the jackpot make their dreams come true or their nightmares a reality? One thing’s for certain, the win of a lifetime will change the lives, loves and relationships of the syndicate forever.

Gaynor Faye said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Brooke Vincent, Samantha Giles and the rest of this stellar cast on stage. The Syndicate is very close to my heart for so many reasons and it’s fitting that this production is a real family affair.”

Details: For more you can go to www.trch.co.uk