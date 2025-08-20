It's all about Chuck in new movie out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

The big new film out at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week is the fantasy drama The Life of Chuck (15).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Hiddleston stars as the titular character in this life-affirming, genre-bending story based on Stephen King's novella about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz.

The plot follows the formative moments in the life of Chuck, chronicled in reverse chronological order, from his death coinciding with the end of the universe, back to his childhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also new this week is the action animation Grand Prix of Europe (U).

Tom Hiddleston stars in The Life of Chuck at Hucknall's Arc Cinema. Photo: Other

Edda, a young mouse with big dreams, seizes her chance to race in the Grand Prix disguised as her hero, Ed.

She rises to the challenge of outwitting her rival's sabotage and proving that even the smallest racer can make the biggest impact.

Created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the German theme park Europa-Park – where Ed and Edda are the mascots – the film features the voices of Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Gemma Arterton, Lenny Henry as Erwin and Rob Beckett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Film times for the week (Friday, August 22 to Thursday, August 28 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Freakier Friday (PG): Fri-Wed 15:30, 18:00; Thu 15:00, 17:40.

Grand Prix of Europe (U): Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 10:45, 13:00; Sun 10:45 (sensory screening), 13:00.

Materialists (15): Fri & Sat 17:30, 20:05; Sun-Thu 17:30, 19:50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nobody 2 (15): Fri & Sat 17:50; Sun, Tue & Wed 15:40, 20:30; Mon 17:45 (subtitled); Thu 15:40, 20:10.

Super Charlie (PG): Fri, Sat & Mon-Wed 11:15, 15:30, Sun 11:15 (sensory screening), 15:30; Thu 10:45, 13:00.

The Bad Guys 2 (PG): Fri-Thu 11:00, 13:20.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (12A): Fri-Thu 13:00.

The Life of Chuck (15): Fri-Wed 15:15, 17:45, 20:15; Thu 17:45, 20:15.

The Naked Gun (15): Fri, Sat & Mon 15:40; Sun & Tue-Thu 17:45.

The Penguin Lessons (12A): Mon 20:30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: 50th Anniversary (12A): Fri & Sat 20:00.

The Smurfs Movie (U): Fri-Wed 13:15; Thu 12:45.

Weapons (18): Fri & Sat 20:30; Sun-Thu 20:05.

Kids Club: Heidi – Rescue of the Lynx (PG): Fri-Thu 11:00.

Silver Screen: The Penguin Lessons (12A): Thu 15:00.