‘It’s going to be one hell of a ride’: Chris Jericho to storm Nottingham with his band

‘It’s going to be one hell of a ride’: Chris Jericho's band to storm Nottingham

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, the band are known for their blistering live performances, infectious hooks and pure rock ‘n’ roll spectacle. What began in the early 2000s as a cover project has become a true rock juggernaut. Over the past two decades, Fozzy have gone from cult status to mainstream metal success, boasting seven consecutive Top 20 hits, a gold-certified single, Judas, with more than 150 million streams, 500,000 monthly Spotify listeners and an impassioned global following. Jericho said: “We started out just jamming and figuring it all out. But since 2010, we’ve gone full-time, and the results speak for themselves. Now, 25 years later, we’re bigger than ever and not many bands can say that.” Fozzy have always enjoyed a deep connection with UK fans. Since their first visit in 2005, they’ve consistently returned, not just to major cities, but to rock loving towns across the country. “The UK’s always felt like a second home,” said Jericho. “We’ve played everywhere, not just London or Glasgow. We love reaching fans in places big and small. Every crowd here brings something unique.” From tearing up the stage alongside Metallica, Iron Maiden, and Avenged Sevenfold, to leading their own sold-out headlining tours, Fozzy’s live legacy continues to grow. Their 2023 performance at AEW’s sold-out Wembley Stadium show was a watershed moment, cementing Fozzy’s global rock status. The support bill elevates two of the UK’s most exciting new bands with the old-school British heavy metal act Tailgunner fresh off their busy summer festival schedule and European tour with Steel Panther. Opening the show, fresh from fronting Sophie Lloyd at Download Festival, is the rapidly emerging Marisa and the Moths. Jericho said: “When you come to a Fozzy show, you better wear a helmet and buckle your seatbelt — because it’s going to be one hell of a ride.”