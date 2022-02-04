New at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week, the movie features Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang returining for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of stunts and comedy.

Also fully opening this week, after preview showings at the High Street venue, is Halle Berry in Roland Emmerich’s new sci-fi disaster movie Moonfall (12).

The moon is knocked from its orbit by an unknown force and put onto a collision course with Earth.

Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star in Moonfall which opens this week at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Two astronauts and a conspiracy theorist work together to attempt to avert disaster and discover that the moon is not what it seems.

Films for the coming week (February 4-10):

BELFAST (12A): Fri 13:50 15:20 18:15 20:30; Sat & Sun 13:20 15:30 18:35 20:45; Mon-Thu 15:20 18:15 20:30.

JACKASS FOREVER (18): Fri 15:20 18:20 20:30; Sat & Sun 16:25 18:15 20:30; Mon-Thu 15:20 18:20 20:30.

MOONFALL (12A): Fri 15:30 17:35 19:55; Sat & Sun 14:25 17:10 19:55; Mon-Thu 15:30 17:35 19:55.

SCREAM (18): Fri 20:15; Sat & Sun 20:05; Mon-Thu 20:15.

SING 2 (U): Fri 16:00 17:30; Sat & Sun 11:00 11:45 13:25 14:05; 15:50 17:40; Mon-Thu 16:00 17:30.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (12A): Sat & Sun 11:15.

ENCANTO (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00 (Kids Club).