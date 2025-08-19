Jaw-dropping fun with top ventriloquist in Retford

Paul Zerdin with his spongey sidekicks

America’s Got Talent winner Paul Zerdin will be showcasing his remarkable ventriloquism skills in Retford when his new show hits the town this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A night of laughter and entertainment awaits as Zerdin brings to life his delightful cast of characters including cocky teenager Sam, sharp-witted 96-year-old Albert, and the Baby, who believes the world revolves around him. Adding to the fun are Paul’s dim-witted American bodyguard Roger and an outrageous Urban Fox.

Most Popular

The new show , called Jaw Drop,also marks the return of Paul’s TV and radio personality character, Alasdair Rimmer, who is eager to make a comeback with Paul’s help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zerdin said: “It’s a shock that I’m actually going to go out on tour again with this bunch of misfits. It wasn’t my idea - it was theirs!

Ventriloquist Paul Zerdin is to visit the area later this year with his new live show (photo: Steve Ullathorne).

"They said if I didn’t go they’d clone me with AI and do the show without me. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Sam is scheming, Albert’s rapping and Baby is now an influencer. Roger my American bodyguard cannot get over how small the roads are in the UK and thinks the potholes are the work of aliens.”

Jaw Drop follows huge success of Zerdin’s last show, Puppetman, which sold out more than 50 dates across the UK and was extended due to public demand. Ahead of the tour, Paul will be heading back to Vegas for a new residency headlining at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club for selected weekends from until August.

Over the last few years, Zerdin has been found success on both sides of the Atlantic. After winning America’s Got Talent in 2015, Zerdin headed to the Las Vegas Strip for a headline residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. He went on to appear on spin-off shows America’s Got Talent - The Champions and Britain’s Got Talent - The Champions. Since then, Paul has toured the US and UK with his critically acclaimed comedy shows, and starred last Christmas at the London Palladium in Robin Hood alongside Julian Clary, his best friend Nigel Havers and Jane McDonald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zerdin made his TV debut in 1993 as the host of GMTV’s Rise and Shine. He then went on to win ITV’s The Big Big Talent Show, hosted by Jonathan Ross. Since then, he has appeared on countless TV shows including The Stand-Up Show (BBC One), Tonight at The London Palladium with Bruce Forsyth and Bradley Walsh (ITV), Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show (BBC One) and three appearances at The Royal Variety Performance. Zerdin and his sidekicks went viral on YouTube in 2015, receiving millions of views from around the world. Paul is a Gold Star Member of The Inner Magic Circle and lives with his wife and “sponge family” in Surrey.

Paul Zerdin comes the Majestic Theatre on Saturday October 11. Visit majesticretford.org or call 01777 706866 to book.