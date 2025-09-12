John Shuttleworth and trusty organ brings 'ludicrously compelling' show to Nottingham

'My wife Mary says I should get a proper job, but there's not time': John Shuttleworth

He’s a Radio 4 favourite, comedy legend and the man hailed by the Telegraph as “the 42nd best reason to love Britain” – and he’s returning to Nottingham.

John Shuttleworth promises more comical stories and songs performed on his trusty Yamaha organ – with built-in auto accompaniment – in his new show, Raise the Oof.

The show sees him celebrate 40 years in showbiz. It was 1985 when he met TV’s Clarinet Man - next door neighbour Ken Worthington who, according to Shuttleworth, came last on New Faces in 1973.

Asked if there are any nerves surrounding his return, Shuttleworth said: “Actually, I feel rather calm – although after 40 years and still no chart success, perhaps I should be slightly anxious.

"My wife Mary says I should get a proper job, but there's not time - I'm about to retire! Besides, Comet - where I used to demonstrate audio equipment - no longer exists. As for the sweet factory in the Rotherham area where I worked as a security guard in the 1980s - that’s now an axe-throwing centre. Oof!"

John Shuttleworth is the creation of Graham Fellows, Sony and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and winner of the Edinburgh Critics Award. He is the man behind Radio 4’s longest ever running comedy sitcom The Shuttleworths, as well as many other radio series and specials. Graham was also the man behind Jilted John and the smash hit of that name (AKA Gordon is a Moron). The new tour coincides with the release of a new book: John Shuttleworth Takes the Biscuit – A Crumbly Selection of Songs & Stories.

The Guardian said of him: "His stand up is second to none, his timing is impeccable, and you can practically warm your hands on his good nature". The Times called him “the Cole Porter of the antimacassar set”, and the Evening Standard hailed his show as a “ludicrously compelling night out”.

John Shuttleworth comes to Nottingham Playhouse on Sunday October 4. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.