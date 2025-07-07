Kym Marsh is a Single White Female on Nottingham stage

'I remember being totally gripped by the movie': Kym Marsh stars in Single White Female

The world premiere stage production of Single White Female is coming to Nottingham – with Kym Marsh in a starring role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the classic 1990s psychological thriller, this new stage play is a bold and modern reimagining of the hit 1992 film and bestselling book by John Lutz. It updates the original story to the age of social media and all that it brings, in a tale of ambition, obsession and the desperate need for belonging in an isolated world.

Kym Marsh plays Allie, a recently divorced mum, balancing being a single parent with the launch of her tech start up. When she decides to advertise for a lodger to help make ends meet, the delightful Hedy offers her a lifeline. But as their lives intertwine, boundaries blur and a seemingly perfect arrangement begins to unravel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsh, who found fame in 2001 on the talent show PopStars and subsequently in the chart-topping pop group Hear'Say, has received acclaim for her acting performances in television series including Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, and on stage in Abigail’s Party.

She said: “I am so excited to be bringing this brilliant, brand new and thrilling play to theatres.

"I remember being totally gripped by the movie when I first saw it in the cinema and could never have imagined back then that I’d be starring in the world premiere of its life on stage. Get ready to be thrilled, shocked and entertained – and watch out for those stiletto heels!”

Single White Female is directed by Gordon Greenberg – whose credits include Guys & Dolls in the West End – and comes from the producer of the hit stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train.

The play, adapted by Rebecca Reid, runs at the Theatre Royal from January 20 to 24, 2026. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.