Last chance to see Torvill and Dean dancing together on ice when 2025 tour comes to area

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be visiting arenas in Nottingham and Sheffield next year on their farewell tour.

Sheffield Utilita Arena, April 19 and 20, 2025/Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, April 23 and 24, 2025.

Nottinghamshire’s very own skating legends Torvill & Dean have announced they will be retiring from skating together in spring 2025, when they embark on their last ever live UK tour, Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance.

The show will be the last time that Jayne and Chris will perform on ice together, 50 years since they formed their incredible skating partnership, giving audiences one last chance to see and celebrate the iconic duo.

Earlier this week, they returned to Sarajevo to commemorate their historic gold medal winning performance to Ravel’s Bolero at the 1984 Winter Olympics, 40 years to the day.

Talking about the 2025 tour, the duo explained: “Whilst we will continue to work together off the ice, this will be the final time we will skate together following our 50-year partnership.

"But not without celebrating one final time with all of our incredible fans across the UK, who have supported us constantly over many years. We promise to put on an amazing live show – and we really hope to see you there!”

Details: For more, go to torvillanddean.com