Love and laughs as stand-up looks at the realities of life

‘A canny eye for the funny’ : Judi Love

Juggling parenting, work and everyday life can be difficult – but it provides plenty of comic material for a stand-up coming to Nottingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judi Love is back with a brand-new show packed with home truths, offering fresh insights into a world full of surprises, struggles and transformations. And in her acts of service to others, she says she has learned one key thing: “It’s all about the love.”

The Evening Standard called her “not so much a comic, more a force of nature,” while the Guardian hailed her “canny eye for the funny” and iNews described her as “unequivocally funny — and infectiously effervescent too.”

Judi Love comes to the Theatre Royal on Sunday February 15 2026 at 7.30pm. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.