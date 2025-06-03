Madcap Midsummer Night's Dream comes to Mansfield

'A hugely funny play': Oddsocks presents A Midsummer Night's Dream

Oddsocks bring their madcap magic to Titchfield Park next month with their production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Their high-energy, feel-good, family-friendly take on Shakespeare’s magical, fast paced comedy will be performed in Oddsocks’ trademark irreverent and knockabout style.

The play tells how four lovers run off to the Athenian forest where mysterious woodland creatures play tricks on them with comical results. And when a troupe of amateur actors decide to rehearse in a glade, the fairies' intervention leads to bizarre and outrageous comedy. Expect live music, big laughs, and outdoor theatre fun for all the family.

The award-winning professional touring company is renowned for creating entertaining and accessible interpretations of Shakespeare and other classic works focussing on comedy, audience interaction and stand-out action moments.

Creative producer Elli Mackenzie said: “We are known for presenting Shakespeare’s plays in unique ways which our regular audiences look forward to, and we always look forward to introducing newcomers to our work too.

“There is often a perception that Shakespeare is hard to understand and therefore boring, but people come along to see an Oddsocks performance and walk away having shouted at the baddies, cheered for the goodies and having laughed out loud. Our audiences come back year after year to see what we manage to do with each production as they know they are in for a treat”.

Oddsocks has performed A Midsummer Night’s Dream many times over the past 36 years of touring and each time they have found a new, innovative and relevant way to portray it.

Artistic director Andy Barrow sau: “It is a hugely funny play to start with.

“We don’t meddle with the original text because it has a rhythm and language which is as funny to audiences today as it was when it was first performed 430 years ago. What we will be bringing to the production is a familiar contemporary setting which theatrically transforms into the magical woods, the playgrounds of the fairy king and queen Oberon and Titania”.

Another unique feature of the company’s work which sets it apart from other companies touring the country this year is the on-stage appearances of its directors and founder members Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie. The husband-and-wife team met at drama school in the 1980s and formed Oddsocks using an investment of £90 in a brochure promoting their productions to councils and arts festivals across London and the south east.

The company is still going strong and has garnered a large and loyal fanbase from across the length and breadth of the country. Andy will be playing the bombastic and overconfident amateur actor Bottom whilst Elli joins him as Titania, Queen of the Fairies.

Joining Andy and Elli are Oddsocks alumni Matthew Christmas, who has been with the company each summer since 2023, and Rebecca Little, who last worked on a full scale Oddsocks tour in 2018. New to the company this summer is Ian Archdeacon who is playing Oberon.

The production is presented by Mansfield Palace Theatre. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.