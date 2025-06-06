Mansfield comedy royalty joins cast for town's glittering panto

'Mansfield, let's party!': Ben Harlow plays Dame Dilly Donut

A dazzling dame, a wicked queen, and seven cheeky dwarfs – it may only be June, but over half of all tickets for Mansfield’s next pantomime are already sold, and another star attraction has been added to the cast.

Joining the previously announced CBeebies star Katrina Bryan as the fabulously fearsome Wicked Queen will be Mansfield’s very own comedy royalty Ben Harlow. He’s back by phenomenal demand and this time taking centre stage as the outrageously flamboyant Dame Dilly Donut. Ben wowed audiences last year as Widow Twankey, and he’s ready to turn up the glitter, the giggles, and the glamour once again in a show bursting with sparkle, slapstick and seasonal spirit.

Ben’s no stranger to a spotlight, with a stage career that’s lit up the UK and beyond – from Mamma Mia! and Legally Blonde to Beauty and the Beast and West Side Story. Offstage, you might have seen him in TV adverts for Radox and Tic Tacs, or heard him on the hit podcast Benjy’s Café.

Ben said: “I am so delighted to be returning to the Palace Theatre, with the hilariously brilliant Adam Moss and Katrina Bryan as the evil Wicked Queen.

"We had a blast last year, didn't we? Twankey’s laundry was rocking and so were the Mansfield audiences too. This year Dame Dilly Donut will be just as outrageous. Snow White will have music, dancing and laughs a go-go. Mansfield, let’s party!”

Also returning is the irrepressible Adam Moss as the lovable Muddles – back to cause mayhem and mischief in equal measure. With his comic timing and audience rapport, he aims to have everyone laughing from curtain-up to final bow.

This year’s pantomime promises more than just a fairytale, with toe-tapping songs, dazzling dances, outrageous costumes, and laugh-out-loud fun for all ages.

Martin Dodd, managing director at UK Productions, the company behind the show, said: “We are beyond excited to bring Snow White to Mansfield this year. With the return of Ben Harlow and Adam Moss, and the electrifying presence of Katrina Bryan, this production promises the perfect blend of high-quality storytelling, breathtaking staging, and full-throttle fun. It’s a panto bursting with heart, humour, and magic – the kind that only comes around once a year. Trust me – you do not want to miss this.”

David Evans, assistant director for health, communities and insight at Mansfield District Council, said: “Pantomime isn’t just about festive fun – it’s a vital part of our local economy. Every ticket sold helps support jobs, local businesses, and the theatre itself. It generates income and lasting memories for families, bringing the community together in the most magical way at Christmas time.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs from Saturday November 22 November to Wednesday December 31. Tickets start at £18 for the opening weekend. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.