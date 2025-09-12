More talents join cast for comedy Eureka Day

Hayley Doherty's credits include Moonlight & Magnolias at Nottingham Playhouse and the BBC series Peaky Blinders (photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography)

The full cast has been announced for an award-winning hit comedy coming to Nottingham Playhouse.

The play, called Eureka Day, is set among a school and a group of parents. Friendships are challenged when an outbreak of mumps reveals that not everyone is on board with the school’s approach to public health. The executive committee of well-meaning parents and teachers at a progressive Californian elementary school fall apart, as their selfless paradise crumbles and meetings are derailed by parental hysteria. Eureka Day won a Tony Award in New York earlier this year for Best Revival of a Play.

Joining previously announced Olivier award winner Jenna Russell (whose credits include Hello, Dolly!, London Palladium; Piaf, Nottingham Playhouse) as Suzanne, founding member of the Eureka Day Elementary School, is Jonathan Coy (Noises Off, West End; Downton Abbey, ITV) as Don, the hard-pressed principal.

The remainder of the progressive school board are made up by Hayley Doherty (Moonlight & Magnolias, Nottingham Playhouse; Peaky Blinders, BBC) as Winter, a brand new parent with a fresh perspective; Matt Gavan (As You Like It, Theatre Royal Bath; Masters of the Air, Apple TV) as Eli, a wealthy former tech bro; Adele James (The Comedy About Spies, Noel Coward Theatre) as Carina, the newest member of the school board; and Kirsty Rider (Further Than the Furthest Thing, Young Vic; Such Brave Girls, BBC/Disney) as Meiko, a single mother with a secret lover.

Jonathan Coy's credits include Noises Off on the West End and Downton Abbey on ITV (photo: Frank Burke)

The play is written by Jonathan Spector. Director James Grieve – whose credits include the UK tour of Fisherman’s Friends The Musical – said: “It is an incredible privilege to share a rehearsal room with this exceptional cast. Jenna, Jonathan, Kirsty, Adele, Matt and Hayley have the skill, wit and dexterity to match the finely crafted comedy of Jonathan’s writing and I can’t wait to see them bring these unforgettable characters to life. I think Nottingham Playhouse audiences are in for an absolute treat.”

Eureka Day runs from Saturday October 25 to Saturday November 15. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.