Is your local one of the most popular grassroots music venues in the country that’s still in operation today?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The country’s greatest grassroots music venues continue to champion up-and-coming artists, serving an important role in the industry’s ecosystem.

However, the cost of living crisis and a hesitance to leave the house post-COVID lockdowns mean that for many venues, they’re no longer sustainable to operate.

So take pride if you live near the 10 most popular grassroots music venues across the country - and protect them at all costs!

They are essential to the music industry ecosystem; a place where smaller bands can cut their teeth while we, as music fans, won’t be paying over-the-odds to see them play.

For the most part, anyway.

The great grassroots music venue has been the stomping grounds of many bands who would go on to trade the humble area for arena and stadium shows. But we all have to start somewhere – not everyone can walk into Wembley Stadium for a show during their formative years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the nightlife industry continues to be in a state of flux, these ten popular grassroots music venues are still championing up-and-coming artists while they still can. | Canva/Google Maps/YEP

However, the hospitality and entertainment sector continues to face challenges from punters reluctant to go out, either due to the cost-of-living crisis or something that has carried over since COVID lockdowns. Thankfully, there are 10 that are not only still going strong, but according to Betway are still considered the most popular across the country (based on their analysis of social media and Google review data, along with Google search volume).

So, what are the most popular venues that you can still visit – and help support and champion up-and-coming acts – in 2025?

The 10 most popular grassroots music venues in the UK

10: Moth Club (London)

Fans enjoy the best in up-and-coming musical talent at London venues Moth Club. | C Faruolo

Address: Valette St, London E9 6NU

This intimate East London venue, once a working men's club, has retained its vintage charm while becoming a beloved spot for indie bands, club nights, and unique live performances. Its distinctive glitter ceiling and cosy atmosphere make every show feel special.

9: Cafe OTO (London)

Cafe OTO has thrived as a venue where experimental and avant-garde musicians can share their work with like-minded Londoners. | Google Maps

Address: 18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL

Tucked away in Dalston, Cafe OTO is a haven for experimental music lovers. Known for its eclectic and adventurous programming, it champions avant-garde jazz, electronic, noise, and world music, offering a truly unique and intimate listening experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8: The Barrowlands Ballroom (Glasgow)

The hallowed institution is famous for it’s neon star as much as it is for breaking in some of Scotland’s biggest acts | GICF

Address: 244 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TT

An iconic Glasgow institution, "The Barras" is legendary for its sprung dancefloor and electric atmosphere. Revered by both artists and fans, it's famous for its vibrant neon star sign and the sweat-soaked energy that makes every gig a memorable event.

7: Band on the Wall (Manchester)

Band on the Wall continues to help champion smaller artists still cutting their teeth around the North West touring circuit | Maps

Address: 25 Swan St, Manchester M4 5JZ

With a rich history stretching back to the 19th century, Band on the Wall is a cornerstone of Manchester's vibrant music scene. Celebrated for its diverse programming spanning jazz, funk, soul, world music, and electronic acts, it boasts excellent acoustics and a commitment to nurturing new talent.

6: King Tut’s Wah What Hut (Glasgow)

King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut was where Alan McGee first spotted Oasis, signing them to Creation and releasing ‘Definitely Maybe’ | King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

Address: 272A St Vincent St, Glasgow G2 5RL

King Tut's is a legendary Glasgow venue famed for discovering bands before they hit the big time. With a reputation for breaking acts and an intimate, energetic setting, it remains a vital stepping stone for emerging talent and a beloved spot for fans to catch future stars

5: Brudenell Social Club (Leeds)

The Brudenell Social Club manages to still retain its working men’s club aesthetic alongside being a hotbed of unearthed musical talent | Steve Riding

Address: 33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY

A true gem of the Leeds music scene, the Brudenell Social Club effortlessly blends its origins as a working men's club with its status as a premier indie venue. Known for its consistent booking of diverse acts, friendly atmosphere, and commitment to live music, it's a beloved community hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4: Troxy (London)

The Troxy venue has been around since the 1930s, when it originally operated as a cinema. | Google Maps

Address: 490 Commercial Rd, London E1 0HX

Originally a grand 1930s cinema, the Troxy in East London has been magnificently repurposed into a versatile events space. It hosts everything from concerts and club nights to award ceremonies, known for its art deco grandeur and impressive capacity, offering a unique setting for larger-scale events.

3: The Cavern Club (Liverpool)

Entrance to the Cavern Club at 10 Mathew Street, The Cavern Quarter | Image: Raymond Orton - stock.adobe.com

Address: 10 Mathew St, Liverpool L2 6RE

More than just a venue, The Cavern Club is a global music pilgrimage site. Famous as the birthplace of The Beatles, this legendary underground club on Mathew Street continues to host live music daily, preserving its iconic legacy and drawing fans from around the world to experience its hallowed atmosphere.

2: SWG3 (Glasgow)

The sprawling space that SWG3 provides means that more than once performance can take place within its confines. | Google Maps

Address: 100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow G3 8QG

SWG3 is Glasgow's dynamic multi-arts venue, transforming former industrial spaces into vibrant hubs for music, art, and events. With various rooms and a reputation for hosting cutting-edge electronic artists and diverse cultural happenings, it's a driving force in the city's contemporary scene.

1: Ronnie Scott’s (London)

The internationally renowned venue still champions up-and-coming musicians from the world of jazz and beyond for the curious in London. | Google Maps

Address: 47 Frith Street, Soho, London, W1D 4HT

An internationally renowned institution, Ronnie Scott's in Soho is synonymous with jazz excellence. Since 1959, it has hosted virtually every major jazz legend, offering an intimate and sophisticated setting for world-class performances. It remains a benchmark for live music quality and a timeless fixture on London's cultural landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you been to any of the venues mentioned in this top ten, or do you have your additions you think should be included on this list? Let us know by leaving a comment and a reason why it’s a great venue down below.