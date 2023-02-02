Music festival Y Not reveals 2023 headlines - including Kasabian, Paul Weller and Royal Blood
Popular music festival Y Not has today announced its 2023 line-up – including The Modfather himself and the band behind the current number one album.
Previous headliners at the popular Peak District festival have included Elbow, Stereophonics and The Libertines – and fans will not be disappointed with this year’s line-up.
Jason Oakley, festival managing director, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us last summer for what was our best event yet.
“We were so excited to be back, and can’t wait to do it all again this year.
“We’ve got more incredible headliners for 2023, plus great up-and-coming talent including beabadoobee, The Murder Capital and so many more.
“The support from festival-goers has been amazing, and we look forward to seeing you all in the rolling hills of the Peak District.”
The announcement follows Sheffield’s Tramlines festival revealing its 2023 headliners as Richard Ashcroft and The Courteeners, for the event from July 21-23, and Nottingham’s Splendour festival announcing its 2023 edition, on July 22-23, will be headlined by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Madness.
Y Not 2023, at Pikehall, near Matlock, runs from Friday-Sunday, July 28-30, with additional tickets available to cover the Thursday night, July 27.
Adult weekend camping tickets, priced from £139.50, are now available from ynotfestival.com
See below for a selection of the big-name acts heading for Y Not this year...