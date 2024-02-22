News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING

Naughty words causing chaos in new films at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Two films where the written word is the cause of the problems take centre stage at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 13:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

First up it’s Jessie Buckley, Olivia Coleman and Timothy Spall in Wicked Little Letters (15).

When people in Littlehampton - including conservative local Edith - begin to receive letters full of hilarious profanities, rowdy Irish migrant Rose is charged with the crime.

Suspecting something is amiss, the town's women investigate.

Olivia Colman (left) and Jessie Buckley star in Wicked Little Letters. Photo: Getty ImagesOlivia Colman (left) and Jessie Buckley star in Wicked Little Letters. Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Colman (left) and Jessie Buckley star in Wicked Little Letters. Photo: Getty Images
Most Popular

    Also new this week at the High Street venue is the comedy drama American Fiction (15).

    Jefferey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist who's fed up with the establishment that profits from black entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes.

    To prove his point, he uses a pen name to write an outlandish black book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.

    Also still showing at the Arc is the Bob Marley biopic Bob Marley: One Love (12A), while for kids there Migration (PG), The Jungle Bunch: World Tour (U), Peppa’s Cinema Party (U) and this week’s Kid’s Club, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG).

    Film times for the week (Friday, February 23 to Thursday, February 29 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

    American Fiction (15): Fri & Mon-Thu 20:00; Sat & Sun 20:10.

    Bob Marley: One Love (12A): Fri 13:00, 15:30, 18:00, 20:20; Sat-Thu 15:40, 18:00, 20:20.

    Madame Web (12A): Fri 14:45, 17:30, 20:10; Sat & Sun 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:10; Mon 14:50, 17:30 (subtitled), 20:10; Tue-Thu14:50, 17:30, 20:10.

    Mean Girls (15): Fri 12:30, 15:00, 17:35; Sat & Sun 15:00, 17:35; Mon-Wed 15:00, 17:30; Thu 17:30.

    Migration (PG): Fri 12:30; Sat & Sun 11:30, 13:45.

    Peppa’s Cinema Party (U): Sat & Sun 13:20.

    The Jungle Bunch: World Tour (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

    Wicked Little Letters (15): Fri 11:00 (parent & baby screening), 13:30, 15:00, 18:35, 20.30; Sat & Sun 16:00, 18:15, 20:30; Mon-Thu 15:45, 18:00, 20:20.

    Wonka (PG): Sat & Sun 13:00.

    Kids Club: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

    Silver Screen: Next Goal Wins (12A): Thu 15:00.

    Related topics:Arc CinemaHucknallLittlehampton