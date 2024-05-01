Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (12A) opens at the High Street venue on Thursday, May 9.

As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape, Noa, undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Owen Teague, Freya Allan and Kevin Durand head the cast.

Owen Teague and Freya Allan star in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Photo: Getty Images

Also fully opening this week is The Fall Guy (12A) with Ryan Gosling as movie stuntman Colt Seavers who, like everyone in the stunt community, gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows, and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment.

And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero must track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life Jody (Emily Blunt) while still doing his day job.

What could possibly go right?

Film times for the week (Friday, May 3 to Thursday, May 9, film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Back to Black (12A): Fri, Tue & Wed 17:30, 20:10; Sat 20:00; Sun & Mon 19:50; Thu 20:30.

Challengers (15): Fri 14:30, 17:20, 20:15; Sat 16:30, 20:00; Sun & Mon 14:05; 17:00, 20:00; Tue & Wed 14:30, 17:20; 20:10; Thu 17:30; 20:20.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A): Fri 17:50; Sat 13:30; Sun & Mon 14:00; 17:45; Tue & Wed 17:50; Thu 14:20.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (12A): Fri 14:50, 20:30; Sat 11:45; Sun & Mon 11:30; 20:30; Tue & Wed 14:50, 20:30; Thu 18:00.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (12A): Thu 14:25, 17:00, 20:10.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): Fri 15:45; Sat 12:50, 14:55; Sun & Mon 11:30, 13:20, 15:10; Tue & Wed 15:45.

Star Wars: Episode One: The Phantom Menace (25th anniversary) (PG): Sat 14:00, 17:00, 17:15, 19:40; Sun & Mon 17:00.

Super Wings: Maximum Speed (PG): Sat 10:50; Sun & Mon 12:15.

The Fall Guy (12A): Fri & Tue-Thu 14:45, 17:30, 20:15; Sat 11:15, 14:30, 17:15, 20:00; Sun & Mon 14:30, 17:15, 20:00.

Kids Club: Wish (U): Sun-Mon 11:00.