New Scream movie arrives at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus film times for the week ahead

This is a brand new sequel and the first new Scream film since Scream 4 in 2011.

It’s also the first Scream film not to be directed by Wes Craven, but original actors Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette all return.

Mark Gallagher, Arc Cinema manager, said: “The original actors had previously said they wouldn’t return to the franchise without Craven at the helm so the fact they were talked into it suggests to us that the script was too good to pass on.”

The new Scream movie opens at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

Also returning this week is West Side Story (12A), showing this weekend, after its success at the Golden Globes.

Throughout January, the cinema is also running its Fiver Friday promotion with all tickets for Friday screenings just £5 when booked online.

Show times (from Friday, January 14, to Thursday, January 20):

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG (PG): Fri & Mon - Thu 16:20; Sat & Sun 11:00 (Kid’s Club) 14:05.

ENCANTO (U): Fri & Mon - Thu 15:45; Sat & Sun 11:25.

SCREAM (18): Fri & Mon - Thu 14:00 18:25 20:45; Sat & Sun 16:10 18:30 20:50.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (12A): Fri & Mon - Thu 14:00 17:10 19:45; Sat & Sun 11:00 13:30 16:15 19:25.

THE 355 (12A): Fri & Mon - Thu 14:30 20:20; Sat & Sun 14:50 19:40.

THE KING’S MAN (15): Fri & Mon - Thu 17:00 20:10; Sat & Sun 17:30 20:20.

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS (15): Fri & Mon - Thu 14:00 17:10; Sat & Sun 13:15 16:40.

WEST SIDE STORY (12A): Sat & Sun 11:35.