New Tim Peake live show will be out of this world at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

Check out astronaut Tim Peake's latest live show at Nottingham and Sheffield venues in September. (Photo by Lee Collier)

British astronaut Tim Peake is preparing to blast off with a new national tour, with two visits to venues in our area during September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space will see Tim share his own awe-inspiring adventures, as well as those who have gone before, in a celebration of space exploration.

Most Popular

The 25-date tour follows the success of his debut tour My Journey To Space which ran from 2022 to 2023.Tim Peake joined the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2009, after an 18-year career in the Army, making history in December 2015 as the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

He retired from the ESA in 2023, but has continued to work with them and the UK Space Agency as an ambassador for space to inspire young people to follow careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

From our first forays into space through to the vast potential of the future, there is nobody more qualified than Tim to recount stories from his own journey and bring to life many iconic and groundbreaking missions from the past.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk