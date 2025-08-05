NMAC-20-08-25-Sandi Toksvig ents-NMSY

Comedian, broadcaster and campaigner Sandi Toksvig is heading to Nottingham for an evening celebrating her love and passion for writers and books.

A sell-out in 2024, this show is packed with stories, a lively Q&A and the much-contested ‘Cleverest Person in the Room’ game. Dive into Sandi’s extraordinary collection as she explores outrageous and bizarre titles such as The Beginner’s Guide to Sex in the Afterlife and Cheese Problems Solved.

Toksvig has had a lengthy career on stage and screen. In television, she appeared as a panellist in comedy shows such as Call My Bluff, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Mock the Week, QI – which she still presents – and Have I Got News for You, appearing on the first episode in 1990. From 2017 to 2020, she was co-presenter of The Great British Bake Off, alongside comedian Noel Fielding. She is a familiar voice for BBC Radio 4 listeners, having appeared on I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue, The Unbelievable Truth, and as the chair of The News Quiz, where she replaced Simon Hoggart in September 2006, leaving in 2015 to focus on championing women’s rights.