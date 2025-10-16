No need to walk 500 miles - The Proclaimers are coming to Southwell

The duo's hits include Letter From America, I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), I’m On My Way and Sunshine On Leith (photo: Murdo MacLeod)

The Proclaimers will be bringing their rousing singalongs to the Gate To Southwell Festival next year.

One of the most internationally successful British acts of the past 40 years, the Edinburgh born twins Charlie and Craig Reid will be performing their much-loved back catalogue of indie folk, country and Celtic rock songs to Kirklington Lakes on Friday July 3.

Worldwide hits such as Letter From America, I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), I’m On My Way and Sunshine On Leith will sit alongside great songs from across their 12 album career - from 1987’s debut This Is The Story through to 2022’s acclaimed political folk rock of Dentures Out. They’ll be visiting Southwell 40 years after the Scottish twins got their first big break supporting The Housemartins back in 1986.

Festival director Mike Kirrage said: “We’re delighted they’ve agreed to play. We’ve tried to bring them to Southwell before but the touring schedule never worked in our favour.”

When The Proclaimers last toured in 2023 they played to over 500,000 fans in Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Their songs feature at weddings, funerals and everything in between. They inspired the hit musical Sunshine On Leith and remain one of the most popular UK bands on Spotify. I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) has been streamed more than 930 million times and the same track raised millions of pounds for Comic Relief when Craig and Charlie collaborated with Peter Kay and Matt Lucas in 2007. Before that, their cover of Roger Miller’s King Of The Road reached the Top Ten in the UK and Europe and I’m On My Way became a hit in the USA after it was featured in the hit movie Shrek.

In addition to The Proclaimers, legendary folk rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Richard Thompson OBE is also among the first names announced for next year’s festival, plus the sweet-voiced Anglo-Irish Americana artist Edwina Hayes and acclaimed acoustic folk band Counter’s Creek.

Mike added: “With The Proclaimers and Richard Thompson already on board for July, we’re certainly going to confirm our status as one of the best small music festivals in the UK.”

A limited first release of day tickets is on sale now. More will be available at a later date subject to the festival’s capacity.

The festival runs from Thursday July 2 to Sunday July 5. Visit www.gtsf.uk to book.