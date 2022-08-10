Nope is the big new movie at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus film times for the week

A blend of horror, mystery and sci-fi, the film is set in lonely gulch in inland California where the residents witness an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, the film stars Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Also new is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (TBC), which is out next Wednesday (August 17) and sees the Red Ribbon Army from Goku's past return with two new androids to challenge him and his friends.

Daniel Kaluuya stars in Nope which is out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Universal Pictures

As the curtain-raiser to this, the cinema is staging a Dragon Ball FighterZ big screen tournament on Tuesday (August 16) with the junior event for under-18s at 3pm and the senior event for over-18s at 7pm.

Film times for the week (Friday, August 12 to Thursday, August 18):

BULLET TRAIN (15): Fri 10:00 12:50 14:30 17:10 20:30; Sat 12:50 17:00 20:40; Sun 13:00 14:05 18:00 20:40; Mon 12:55 15:10 17:50 20:00 20:30; Tue 12:00 15:35 18:00 20:45; Wed & Thu 13:00 17:50 20:30.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG): Fri 11:00 13:20 15:30 18:20; Sat 11:05 13:25 15:30 17:45; Sun 10:00 11:05 13:25 15:40 17:45; Mon 11:05 13:25 15:35 18:25; Tue 11:00 13:25 15:40; Wed & Thu 11:00 13:35 15:35.

DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO (TBC): Wed 11:20 12:50 15:55 18:10 20:05; Thu 11:20 12:50 18:10 20:15

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ BIG SCREEN TOURNAMENT: Tue 15:00 (under-18s): 19:00 (over-18s).

ELVIS (12A): Fri 17:05 Sat 19:40; Sun 16:50 Tue 15:00; Wed 17:10 Thu 17:00.

MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Fri 12:25 15:00; Sat 11:00 12:20 15:45; Sun 11:00 12:00 15:45; Mon 10:55 11:05 13:10 15:25; Tue 11:00 12:55; Wed 11:00 13:15 15:05; Thu 11:00 13:15 15:55.

NOPE (15): Fri 15:40 17:50 19:50 20:25; Sat 14:20 15:30 17:55 20:45; Sun 15:25 18:05 20:45; Mon 15:45 18:00 20:40; Tue 18:15 20:35; Wed & Thu 17:55 20:25.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (12A): Fri 12:25 20:40; Sat 12:55 20:05; Sun 12:50 20:05; Mon 12:50 20:45; Tue 13:00 20:50; Wed & Thu 15:15 20:35.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (15): Sat 18:05 Sun 20:05; Mon 17:25 Tue 18:15.

KIDS CLUB: SPACE DOGS RETURN TO EARTH (U): Fri-Thu 11:00.