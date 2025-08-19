Nottingham Rough Trade date for chart-topper Lola Young
Lola Young is rapidly cementing herself as a global force in music, transcending her South London roots. A Brit-nominated, Ivor Novello Rising Star winner, her UK number 1 single Messy has been certified platinum and held the top spot in the UK for four consecutive weeks, making Lola one of only two British female artists to top the UK Singles Chart within the past year.
Following her debut appearance at Coachella earlier this year, Lola opened for Billie Eilish in Paris and played an acclaimed set at Glastonbury. She is known for her catchy melodies and personal lyrics.
Lola Young plays an in-store show at Nottingham Rough Trade on Monday September 15. Visit www.lola-young.com/home to book.