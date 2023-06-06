Just short of 100 guests from organisations across the local tourism and hospitality sector attended the event.

The summit, organised by Visit Nottinghamshire, the region’s tourism board, has become one of the biggest annual events in the local tourism and hospitality industry’s calendar.

It represented a chance for businesses and organisations in the sector to come together, network, hear from industry experts, and discuss the future of travel and tourism in the region.

During the summit, guests heard from recruitment and career experts The Futures Group, prominent researchers working in the UK Business Visits and Tourism Sector, the UK’s national tourism board Visit England, Sutton’s Sherwood Observatory, Nottinghamshire and Nottingham councils, Nottingham business improvement district and the team at Visit Nottinghamshire.

The event has come to highlight the huge importance of travel and tourism to Nottinghamshire’s economy.

Annette Thornley, Visit Nottinghamshire business development manager, said: “It’s great to see our annual summit go down so successfully again this year.

“Despite difficult challenges both globally and nationally, the fact our event has sold out again this year shows Nottinghamshire’s Visitor Economy is as vibrant and thriving as ever.

“We know that in the last few years the tourism economy has been worth about £1.9 billion to the local Nottinghamshire economy annually, which just goes to show how important the sector is to so many jobs and businesses.

This event has really reflected that.

“It was a pleasure for us to organise this event and I’m incredibly proud of what Nottingham and Nottinghamshire has to offer. Thanks to all our amazing guests, sponsors and guest speakers who made today possible.”