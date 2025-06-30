Olivia Dean brings neo-soul to Nottingham

Multi-Brit Award and Mercury Prize nominee Olivia Dean is heading to Nottingham to play an intimate acoustic show.

The Art of Loving follows the critical success of Olivia's 2023 debut, Messy, which saw her cement her status as one of the most compelling voices in neo-soul and pop. Last month, Sam Fender shared a new recording of Rein Me In, which originally featured on Sam’s number 1 selling third album, People Watching, featuring a new verse and vocals written and sung by Olivia. Sam and Olivia performed the track at the London Stadium last month in front of 80,000 fans to a huge reaction with snippets of the performance flooding social media soon after. The pair subsequently performed the track twice more at St James’s Park in Newcastle. Visit oliviadean.lnk.to/TAOLinperson to book.