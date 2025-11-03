Peter Kay announces more Nottingham Christmas dates

Peter Kay’s record-breaking tour is now in its third year

Comedy legend Peter Kay will make his highly anticipated return to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next month for four special Christmas shows.

To celebrate this special festive run, a limited number of extra tickets including premium seats, previously held back, have been released.

Kay’s record-breaking tour - now in its third year - continues to draw sold-out crowds nationwide, reaffirming his place as one of Britain’s most loved entertainers.

Martin Ingham, chief executive of Motorpoint Arena, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Peter Kay back to Nottingham in December for four festive shows in the lead-up to Christmas.

"With seven shows at the venue already under his belt, Peter will be receiving our new ‘Golden Arrow Award’ - our exclusive accolade introduced as part of our 25th Anniversary celebrations for artists who have performed here ten times or more.”

The shows take place on Thursday 11, Friday 12, Friday 19 and Saturday 20 December.

Visit www.motorpointarenanottingham.com to book.