Photos: First look at full cast for this year's Mansfield Palace Theatre pantomime

The full cast list for this year’s production of Beauty and the Beast at Mansfield Palace Theatre has been revealed – and the talent is top-tier.
For the first time, Mansfield Palace Theatre’s festive Christmas production will be Beauty and the Beast.
The 2023 production will run from Saturday 25 November all the way through to New Year’s Eve.
Residents are in for a special treat with this quality cast, with some well-known names and familiar faces.
Check out the cast of this year’s festive panto run and find out where you may have seen them before...
1. Dani Harmer as Fairy Bon Bon
Well, I am sure most of you will recognise Dani from her iconic CBBC role as Tracy Beaker. Dani reprised her role for the BBC in My Mum Tracy Beaker in 2020, as fans were introduced to Tracy's daughter Jess. Dani is an award-winning actress who also runs her own performing arts academy. The actress came fourth on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2012. Photo: Dani Harmer
2. Adam Moss as Louis La Plonk
Mossy is back! Adam Moss has been performing at Mansfield Palace Theatre since 2013. The comic enjoys going off script and engaging in festive banter with Mansfield audiences. When Adam is not in Mansfield entertaining the masses, the writer and actor is busy doing the comedy circuit around the country and writing scripts for international companies. He will return for his eighth Christmas Palace Theatre pantomime this year. Photo: Adam Moss
3. Issie Davis as Belle
Taking the central role of Belle is Issie Davis, who is no stranger to the stage after having roles in musicals including Spring Awakening, His Dark Materials and The Witches of Eastwick. Known in the industry as a ‘triple threat’, Issie is talented in singing, acting and dancing and can’t wait to get started in her leading role. Photo: Issie Davis
4. Shaun Dalton as The Beast
Playing opposite Issie as Beast will be Shaun Dalton. His theatre credits include Bill Kenwright’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Kinky Boots and multiple appearances in the award-winning Les Miserables. He previously starred in UK Productions’ national and international tour of Beauty and the Beast so is no stranger to his role this Christmas. Photo: Shaun Dalton