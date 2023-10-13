Photos: First look at full cast for this year's Mansfield Palace Theatre pantomime

1 . Dani Harmer as Fairy Bon Bon

Well, I am sure most of you will recognise Dani from her iconic CBBC role as Tracy Beaker. Dani reprised her role for the BBC in My Mum Tracy Beaker in 2020, as fans were introduced to Tracy's daughter Jess. Dani is an award-winning actress who also runs her own performing arts academy. The actress came fourth on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2012. Photo: Dani Harmer