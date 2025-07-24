Pioneering rock'n'roller and top tribute acts on way to Retford

Marty Wilde is one of the only performing original rock’n’rollers in the world today

A true original and celebrated tribute shows will make September a month of music at the Majestic Theatre in Retford.

Donna Summer's sultry vibes, Earth, Wind & Fire's cosmic funk, the Bee Gees' silky harmonies and Gloria Gaynor's fierce diva power all feature in Ahh... Freak Out on September 12. The show promises non-stop chart-topping disco hits performed by a top live band.

Marty Wilde, one of the only performing original rock’n’roll pioneers in the world today, comes to the venue on September 13. Marty began his career in 1957 - and was one of the first British singers to play a leading part in those early formative and ground-breaking years. Marty has also written hits for Kim Wilde, Status Quo, Tom Jones, The Casuals, Lulu and Hot Chocolate.

With his own many chart hits, including Teenager In Love, Endless Sleep, Donna, Sea Of Love, Bad Boy, Rubber Ball and Jezebel, plus a host of other hit songs from that era, Marty Wilde and his band the Wildcats promise a journey back through some of the most exciting musical times this country has experienced.

Motown show A Night to Remember takes to the stage on September 19. Starring The Voice UK finalist Bizzi Dixon, and backed by the soulful vocal dynamics of The Motown Divas, the musical celebration aims to have theatregoers singing along and dancing in the aisles – and the streets.

And Go Your Own Way brings the music of Fleetwood Mac to the Majestic on September 26. Their remarkable catalogue is performed by an acclaimed ensemble of musicians, paying tribute to their Rumours-era line-up. Expect the likes of Dreams, Don’t Stop, Everywhere, Rhiannon, Gold Dust Woman, Little Lies, Big Love and many more.

Visit majesticretford.org to book.