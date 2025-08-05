Prepare to be moved again as Blood Brothers returns

​An award-winning production of the international smash hit musical Blood Brothers will hit the stage in Nottingham next month.

The show tells the moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences.

Written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell, few musicals have been received with such acclaim. Considered "one of the best musicals ever written” by the Sunday Times, Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, and it has been affectionately christened the ‘Standing Ovation Musical’, as inevitably it “brings the audience cheering to its feet and roaring its approval”, according to the Daily Mail. The production has also achieved global success with sell-out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan. It has won four awards for Best Musical in London and received seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway.

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981, before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983. In March this year, Bill Kenwright’s production returned to the city of its birthplace for a two-week run marking the 100th anniversary of the Liverpool Empire Theatre, in a record-breaking season.

The score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It's Not True.

Vivienne Carlyle will lead the cast as Mrs Johnstone. Her performance earned her nightly standing ovations in the West End and has garnered widespread acclaim since she joined the national tour last year.

Continuing as the twin brothers, Mickey and Eddie, are Sean Jones and Joe Sleight with Gemma Brodrick reprising her role as Linda.

Making a welcome return after time away from the production are Kristofer Harding as the Narrator, Paula Tappenden as Mrs Lyons and Danny Knott as Perkins.

Joining the cast for the autumn 2025 tour are Michael Gillett (Sammy), Francesca Benton-Stace (Donna Marie/Miss Jones), and Latesha Karisa (Brenda).

Also continuing with the tour are Tim Churchill (Mr. Lyons), Dominic Gore (Neighbour), Alex Harland (Policeman/Teacher) and Graeme Kinniburgh (Postman/Bus Conductor).

Willy Russell is one of this country's leading contemporary dramatists. His countless credits include Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine. Educating Rita, originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, enjoyed a two-year run in the West End and was made into a movie starring Michael Caine and Julie Walters. Shirley Valentine also made the move from stage to screen in an enormously popular film.

Blood Brothers runs at the Theatre Royal from Tuesday September 9 to Saturday September 13. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.