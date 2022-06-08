The High Street venue is holding a fan event for Jurassic World Dominion on Friday, June 10.

And cinema boss Mark Gallagher has not only hired a Jurassic Park jeep for the night, fans can also have their photo taken with one of four raptors that will also be turning up in Hucknall for the event.

Coming hot on the heels of Top Gun Maverick event at the venue, this promises to be another night to remember for Hucknall movie fans.

Meet the Raptors at the Arc Cinema's Jurassic Park event in Hucknall this week

Mark said: “Tickets are on sale now and if this is anything like our previous fan events it'll sell out fast, so don't wait 65 million years to book.”