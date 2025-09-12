Relive Round the Horne in new theatre show in Mansfield
From 1965 to 1968 there wasn’t a bigger radio programme in Britain than the ground-breaking Round the Horne. For half an hour every Sunday afternoon, audiences of up to 15 million people would gather around the wireless to listen to Kenneth Horne and his merry crew get up to all sorts of mischief. With its infamous movie spoofs and regular characters such as Rambling Sid Rumpo, Charles and Fiona, J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock, and Julian and Sandy, Round the Horne was one of the greatest radio comedy shows of all time, and still endures today, 60 years on.
Original scripts by Barry Took and Marty Feldman will be revived by the the Apollo Theatre Company, which specialises in vintage comedy. Its previous productions have celebrated the The Goon Show, Hancock's Half Hour, Joyce Grenfell and Steptoe & Son. The show is compiled and directed by Tim Astley.
Round the Horne comes to the Palace Theatre on Tuesday October 7. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.