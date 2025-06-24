Renowned actor Brian Cox to share stories in Nottingham

'It should be a lot of fun': Brian Cox

Multi award-winning actor Brian Cox is embarking on his first ever one-man tour – and it’s coming to Nottingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian will take audiences on a journey through his life and remarkable career - from the backstreets of Dundee to the glittering lights of Hollywood - a journey that is full of laughter and pathos. Expect candour, searing honesty, and hilarious stories. In the second half, Brian will take questions from the audience. The show is called It’s All About Me.

Brian said: "I am looking forward to this tour as it marks something a little different for me - sharing the stage with myself. As the title indicates, the show will focus more than ever on my life and career. In the second half, the tables are turned and the audience will have the chance to put their questions to me. It should be a lot of fun."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most revered actors of his generation and winner of numerous prestigious awards for both stage and screen, Brian is now a household name due to his portrayal of the infamous character Logan Roy from the international hit TV show Succession, for which he won a Golden Globe. Over Brian’s 65 years in the acting business, he has also been the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and two Olivier Awards.

The show comes to the Royal Concert Hall on October 14. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.