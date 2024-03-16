Rising blues star Toby Lee is not to be missed in Sheffield and Nottingham shows

Don't miss Nottingham and Sheffield shows from Toby Lee.

The Corporation, Sheffield, May 19/Rough Trade, Nottingham, May 20.

The breaking blues star, 19-year-old guitarist and singer Toby Lee, is confirmed to play 100 shows

in the UK and Europe this year.

Already announced as Jools Holland’s special guest for more than 60 shows, Toby will also play at least 40 of his own shows across the country.

Celebrated as Young Blues Musician of the Year in 2023, Toby is no stranger to the stage, learning his trade as he featured as Zack Mooneyham in the first West End production of School of Rock and sharing stages with blues heavyweights including his hero Joe Bonamassa – he featured at his Mediterranean Blue Cruise - Buddy Guy, Peter Frampton and Slash.Toby has recently spent time in Texas at the invitation of the Buddy Holly Foundation for songwriting

workshops.

Details: For more on Toby’s forthcoming gigs, you can go to https://www.toby-lee.com/