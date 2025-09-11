Roar with Katy Perry at Sheffield show

Katy Perry's hits include Firework, Dark Horse and Roar

Katy Perry brings her multi-million selling pop and uplifting stage show to Sheffield next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since bursting onto the scene with her debut album One of the Boys in 2008, Perry has gone on to become one of the best-known and biggest-selling pop stars in the world. With more than 115 billion streams and 143 million tracks sold worldwide, she holds the title of the biggest-selling female artist in the history of her record label, Capitol Records history.

Most Popular

Perry has made music history again and again, becoming the first Capitol artist to score 10 million units for a single, and the first artist ever to land three Diamond singles – certified as having sold or streamed the equivalent of 10 million units in the United States – with Firework, Dark Horse and Roar. She’s since expanded that record to seven Diamond-certified titles, including California Gurls, E.T. and the single and album Teenage Dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the playful anthems of One of the Boys to the chart-topping power of Teenage Dream and the uplifting bops of Smile, Perry’s music has soundtracked millions of lives around the world. With smash hits like I Kissed A Girl, Hot N Cold, Chained to the Rhythm and Never Really Over, plus more than 57 million monthly Spotify listeners, Perry continues to be one of the most streamed artists on the planet.

She has also been honoured with the MTV Video Vanguard Award, wowed fans with her Las Vegas residency Play and brought her fun-loving spirit to millions as a judge on American Idol. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and the founder of the Firework Foundation, she aims to give children opportunities to shine. Along the way, she’s received awards like the Trevor Project’s Hero Award, the Human Rights Campaign’s National Equality Award, and Variety’s Power of Women honour.

Katy Perry plays the Utilita Arena on Friday October 10. Visit ticketmaster.co.uk to book.